WATCH: Locals react to Chichester Cathedral peace doves
Chichester Cathedral have welcomed Peter Walker’s immersive installation ‘peace doves’ this month. The artwork itself is made up from 15,000 individual handmade doves. The event is on every day until Tuesday, November 14.
Each dove contains a message of peace, love and hope, written by local community groups, schools and members of the public. We spoke to some of the locals who visited the artwork to see what they thought.
Dianne McMenemy said: “It’s an amazing display, it’s very well thought out. You don’t realise that there’s 15,000 doves on there. It really is a sight to see and worth coming down to have a look at if your in the area.”
Katie Hobbs came with her children and said: “I think they’re beautiful, I got some of these doves at our school, East Wittering Primary.
"I’m a teacher there and proud to say some of my children’s stars are up there.”