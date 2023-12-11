Winter Pop Up 2023 offers quality art in Worthing

Work by Alison Tyldesley

Spokeswoman Paula Tollett said: “Discover a selection of art, craft and design in Worthing this winter as we welcome back our annual pop-up shop. The pop-up shop is a place to explore, feel inspired and to pick up a gift to tick off your Christmas list. Featuring our studio members, local artists and creative charities, you will be able to pick up handmade locally produced gifts, prints, ceramics, woven art and more.

“On Saturday, December 16, you can join us for a day of festive fun in the gallery with drinks and mince pies whilst you shop. Why not also drop in and have a go at our Winter Tech Workshops that we’ll be hosting as part of our space-to-make week?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the artists is John Bond: “John is an illustrator, author and artist based in Worthing. He creates work for books, merchandise, print projects, campaigns and has exhibited his artwork internationally. His studio is here at Colonnade House. At the Pop-Up you will find signed copies of his popular Mini Rabbit picture book series. John will also be selling a selection of greetings cards and signed prints.

“Lucy Rowan is a textile designer specialising in weaving. She has authored several craft books and holds workshops in the south of England to pass on her textile skills. Lucy will be selling punch needle kits, handmade stockings, woollen wreaths, craft books and other textile pieces.

“Sarah Trowsdale’s work begins with cultural and historical research which explores little known women through history, using this information she creates dynamic art quilts representing them. For the Pop Up Shop, Sarah has scaled down her work and is revisiting paper collage and digital pieces made during lockdown.

“Alison Tyldesley is a contemporary landscape artist working primarily in acrylics on canvas. She aims to capture intense light and atmosphere in her work – particularly glowing horizons, wild skies and seas and receding hills. Her intention is to create an emotional response to landscape and successfully negotiate the delicate balance between representation and abstraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ellie Bond is a Worthing-based artist, currently working in stained glass. Ellie has created a limited collection of glass Christmas decorations especially for the Pop Up Shop, alongside some new flowers. Ellie teaches 3D and textile arts on the Art and Design Foundation course at Northbrook College.