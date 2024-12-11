Arthur Smith and Clare Ferguson Walker announce Brighton show as part of special 2025 UK tour
Arthur Smith is a well-known face of British TV, with appearances in the likes of ‘Grumpy Old Men’, ‘Q.I.’, ‘Have I got News For You’, ‘The One Show’, Radio 4’s ‘Loose Ends’, and ‘Balham Bash’. He is also the host of Radio 4 Extra’s Comedy Club, a published poet and an Oliver-nominated playwright for his play ‘An Evening With Gary Lineker.’
Clare Ferguson-Walker is an award-winning, comedienne, sculptor and singer. Her debut spoken word show ‘California Scheming’ toured the UK to rave reviews. Her explosive second collection, “Chrysalis”, published by Clockwork Moth, lays bare the poet’s soul, taking readers and listeners alike on an intimate journey laced with humour and intelligent human observation.
The tour is a unique opportunity to see two beloved poets from different worlds provide a distinctly original blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and poignant observation in equal measure.
TOUR DATES
20th February - The Attic, Southampton
21st February - Colchester Arts Centre
28th February - The Pound Arts, Corsham
1st March - Bristol Folk House
7th March - Sale Waterside
8th March - Chorley Theatre
12th March - The Komedia, Brighton
13th March - Norwich Arts Centre
14th March - Foxlowe Arts Centre, Leek
15th March - Gosforth Civic, Newcastle
20th March - Seamus Heaney Homeplace
27th March - The Plough at Lynton Town Hall
28th March - The Parkhouse Centre, Bude
29th March - The Plough, Great Torrington