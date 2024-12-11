Arthur Smith and Clare Ferguson Walker announce Brighton show as part of special 2025 UK tour

The worlds of poetry and comedy collide as BBC regular and award-winning comic Arthur Smith and writer, poet and sculptor Clare Ferguson Walker announce they are joining forces for a 2025 spoken word tour. The pair will be performing an electrifying evening of laughter, memories, poetry and gossip at The Komedia, Brighton on 12th March 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur Smith is a well-known face of British TV, with appearances in the likes of ‘Grumpy Old Men’, ‘Q.I.’, ‘Have I got News For You’, ‘The One Show’, Radio 4’s ‘Loose Ends’, and ‘Balham Bash’. He is also the host of Radio 4 Extra’s Comedy Club, a published poet and an Oliver-nominated playwright for his play ‘An Evening With Gary Lineker.’

Clare Ferguson-Walker is an award-winning, comedienne, sculptor and singer. Her debut spoken word show ‘California Scheming’ toured the UK to rave reviews. Her explosive second collection, “Chrysalis”, published by Clockwork Moth, lays bare the poet’s soul, taking readers and listeners alike on an intimate journey laced with humour and intelligent human observation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tour is a unique opportunity to see two beloved poets from different worlds provide a distinctly original blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and poignant observation in equal measure.

Arthur Smith & Clare Ferguson Walker

TOUR DATES

20th February - The Attic, Southampton

21st February - Colchester Arts Centre

28th February - The Pound Arts, Corsham

1st March - Bristol Folk House

7th March - Sale Waterside

8th March - Chorley Theatre

12th March - The Komedia, Brighton

13th March - Norwich Arts Centre

14th March - Foxlowe Arts Centre, Leek

15th March - Gosforth Civic, Newcastle

20th March - Seamus Heaney Homeplace

27th March - The Plough at Lynton Town Hall

28th March - The Parkhouse Centre, Bude

29th March - The Plough, Great Torrington