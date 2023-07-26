Artist Helen Cammock to take over Brighton's billboards next weekend

From next Thursday 3rd to Sunday 6th August, billboards and advertising spaces across Brighton and Hove will transform the city into an outdoor gallery as they are taken over by works of contemporary art by Turner Prize-winning artist and Brighton resident, Helen Cammock. Originally planned to complement a second outdoor commission for the Brighton Centre for Contemporary Art, which closed its doors earlier this year, Helen Cammock’s commission for BUILDHOLLYWOOD’s All About Love project has morphed from an ode to Brighton and its many folds, into a plea and a challenge to its institutions to support and nurture the contemporary visual arts in a more structured, sustained and existential way. Featuring bold coloured artworks and fragments of poetic text, the work asks questions about what we value, urging Brighton to preserve its vibrant habitat of ideas.
Using the launch as an opportunity to platform important conversations about the future of the arts, a free public panel discussion will be held on the evening of Wednesday 2nd August at Phoenix Art Space with artist Helen Cammock alongside former director of Brighton CCA, Ben Roberts and executive director of Phoenix Art Space Lucy Day. The event will be hosted by author and The Art Newspaper journalist Anny Shaw.
Helen Cammock’s billboard takeover in Brighton & Hove is one of five cities being taken by artists this summer as part of BUILDHOLLYWOOD”s All About Love project. Taking its inspiration from the iconic book All About Love by bell hooks, the project is curated by Zarina Rossheart.
https://www.buildhollywood.co.uk/all-about-love/