Artist Helen Cammock to take over Brighton's billboards next weekend

From next Thursday 3rd to Sunday 6th August, billboards and advertising spaces across Brighton and Hove will transform the city into an outdoor gallery as they are taken over by works of contemporary art by Turner Prize-winning artist and Brighton resident, Helen Cammock. Originally planned to complement a second outdoor commission for the Brighton Centre for Contemporary Art, which closed its doors earlier this year, Helen Cammock’s commission for BUILDHOLLYWOOD’s All About Love project has morphed from an ode to Brighton and its many folds, into a plea and a challenge to its institutions to support and nurture the contemporary visual arts in a more structured, sustained and existential way. Featuring bold coloured artworks and fragments of poetic text, the work asks questions about what we value, urging Brighton to preserve its vibrant habitat of ideas.