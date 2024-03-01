Arundel Castle announces 2024 Plant Fair with the return of the celebrated Plant Fair Roadshow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Catering to seasoned gardeners and beginners alike, the Plant Fair will take place between 10am and 5pm within the castle grounds. It offers attendees the opportunity to explore and purchase locally cultivated plants from experienced growers. They can also get free advice directly from those who have propagated and grown the plants.

This year’s exhibitors include multiple RHS Chelsea and RHS Hampton Court winners, including Steve Edney and Lou Dowle from the ‘No Name Nursery’ in East Kent, who grow an eclectic mix of exotics and unusual foliage plants and can often be heard sharing their years of experience on local BBC Radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other companies who are taking a break from preparing for RHS Chelsea 2024 to attend the event include Miles Japanese Maples, who will be bringing their expertly grown Acers, Swallowfields Nursery, an expert in cottage garden perennials and an exciting collection of Auriculas, and Pelham Plants Nursery, who offer great border perennials.

Plant Fair at Arundel Castle

The Plant Fair will also feature a bulb specialist, fern experts, a chilli grower, and an Iris nursery. There will also be a range of garden-related stalls, including Tom Critchley (garden supports), WOOL SHrED (local, sustainable wool mulch and other products), Plant Heritage Sussex (a leading garden plant conservation and research charity that will be selling interesting and unusual plants), and the Sussex Wildlife Trust to name but a few.

Martin Duncan, Head Gardener at Arundel Castle, commented:

"The Plant Fairs offer an excellent chance for visitors to wander through the picturesque gardens and grounds of the castle while uncovering novel and fascinating plants to elevate their own outdoor spaces. Whether they're seasoned gardeners or novices, the fair caters to all, providing something enriching for every attendee."