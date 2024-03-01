Arundel Castle announces 2024 Plant Fair with the return of the celebrated Plant Fair Roadshow
Catering to seasoned gardeners and beginners alike, the Plant Fair will take place between 10am and 5pm within the castle grounds. It offers attendees the opportunity to explore and purchase locally cultivated plants from experienced growers. They can also get free advice directly from those who have propagated and grown the plants.
This year’s exhibitors include multiple RHS Chelsea and RHS Hampton Court winners, including Steve Edney and Lou Dowle from the ‘No Name Nursery’ in East Kent, who grow an eclectic mix of exotics and unusual foliage plants and can often be heard sharing their years of experience on local BBC Radio.
Other companies who are taking a break from preparing for RHS Chelsea 2024 to attend the event include Miles Japanese Maples, who will be bringing their expertly grown Acers, Swallowfields Nursery, an expert in cottage garden perennials and an exciting collection of Auriculas, and Pelham Plants Nursery, who offer great border perennials.
The Plant Fair will also feature a bulb specialist, fern experts, a chilli grower, and an Iris nursery. There will also be a range of garden-related stalls, including Tom Critchley (garden supports), WOOL SHrED (local, sustainable wool mulch and other products), Plant Heritage Sussex (a leading garden plant conservation and research charity that will be selling interesting and unusual plants), and the Sussex Wildlife Trust to name but a few.
Martin Duncan, Head Gardener at Arundel Castle, commented:
"The Plant Fairs offer an excellent chance for visitors to wander through the picturesque gardens and grounds of the castle while uncovering novel and fascinating plants to elevate their own outdoor spaces. Whether they're seasoned gardeners or novices, the fair caters to all, providing something enriching for every attendee."
Tickets to the Plant Fairs, gardens and grounds are available at arundelcastle.org. Entry is £15 per adult and £7 per child. Children under five years old can enter for free. Plant Fair-only tickets can be purchased at £5 per person on the day.