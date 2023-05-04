Arundel Castle to host International Jousting Tournament to crown Champion of Champions

Arundel Castle is delighted to announce the return of the highly anticipated International Medieval Jousting Tournament, set to take place from Tuesday July 25 to Sunday July 30, 2023.

Arundel Castle Joust

This thrilling event will see eight world-renowned skilled jousters compete for the prestigious title of Champion of Champions, having previously won as individuals at Arundel or as the top scorers for their respective countries.

Visitors to Arundel Castle will be treated to an exhilarating display of horseback combat as knights charge down the tilt rail, lances shattering on opponents' shields in heart-pounding clashes. But that's not all - the event promises a full day of medieval festivities for the whole family to enjoy.

The arena will also showcase falconry displays, fire-eating performances, and the renowned Arundel Castle 'Kids Battles', where young ones can immerse themselves in the excitement of medieval combat.

In addition to the jousting action, the Castle grounds will come alive with medieval musicians, including Myal and Peg, and a range of activities for visitors to try their hand at, including archery, warrior training, mini joust, craft tent and axe throwing.

When visitors need to take a break, the Knights' Table, complete with a festival bar, will be serving a spectacular feast fit for knights and royalty alike. Alternatively, visitors can dine at the Castle's café, restaurant, or tea terrace, or bring their own picnic to enjoy in the stunning Castle grounds.

Andrew Lewis, Castle Manager at Arundel Castle, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event, stating: "We are thrilled to once again host the International Medieval Jousting Tournament at Arundel Castle. With this year’s event crowning the Champion of Champions, it's a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the adrenaline-pumping thrill of medieval jousting in the stunning setting of one of England's most iconic castles."

2023 competitors in the Arundel Castle International Jousting Tournament include:

Luc Petillot (France): Jousting for over 24 years, Luc frequently travels to compete in tournaments all over the world. In 2017 Luc won the Queen’s Jubilee Horn in the individual competition. He enters the Arundel Castle championship year as a two-time team champion in 2019 and 2022.

Marie Baron (France): One of the first female jousters to have taken part in international tournaments, Marie has jousted all over the world over the past 15 years. She enters the Arundel Castle championship year as one of the defending team champions from 2019 and 2022.

Phillip Leitch (Australia): A former Australian Special Forces soldier, Phillip lives at Kryal Castle in Australia, and works full-time as a knight, jousting and fighting on a regular basis. He is the two-time and current WJC World Champion and Captain of the winning 2017 team at Arundel.

Stacy Van Dolah-Evans (England): A holder of the Queen’s Jubilee Horn & Sword of Honour, the Royal Armouries’ coveted jousting trophies, Stacy is one of England’s finest jousters and regularly competes internationally. Having lost the Champions of Champions tournament in 2018 by one point, he says the winner will truly have to be at their very best to claim the prize in 2023.

Mike Collin (England): With over 30 years of experience in the saddle, Mike has spent the past 10 years of his career riding for films and tv shows such as Game of Thrones, Victoria, War Horse, Poldark, and The Crown, as well as trick/stunt riding at some of the world’s biggest events. Mike will be competing for the third time at the Arundel International tournament, having won the individual competition in 2022.

Per Estein Prøis-Røhjell – AKA Pelle (Norway): Jousting for 18 years, Pelle has participated in tournaments all over the world and won the European Championship at Dinan in France in 2017. Returning for his third contest, he enters the Arundel Castle championship year, having won individually once and with two different teams in the past!

Piotr Rydzwski (Poland): Piotr is a member of Xiażęca Drużyna, a group specialised in mounted re-enactment. With this group, he learned to joust, improved his skill at arms, and experienced un-imaginary adventures on horseback across Europe. Piotr enters the Arundel Castle tournament as one of the winning Polish team champions in 2017.

Andrew Dean (England): Riding horses since he was four years old and jousting for over 30 years, Andrew has travelled across Europe, Asia, Canada and America, performing and teaching the medieval martial skills a knight needs to survive tournament or battle. He is competing in this year’s Champion of Champions tournament as the winner of the 2014 competition at Arundel Castle.

Arundel Castle will also welcome back Nigel Amos as Tournament compère and Kyle Dolah- Evans, as Marshal of the Field, the head judge and supreme voice of authority.

Don't miss out on this unforgettable six-day experience of medieval pageantry and horseback combat at Arundel Castle.

Tickets to the International Jousting Tournament (including access to the castle, grounds, and gardens) are available at www.arundelcastle.org and cost from £29 per adult, £12 for a child, or £70 for a Family Ticket. Children under five years old can enter for free.