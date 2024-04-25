Arundel Castle to host prestigious Daimler & Lanchester car visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In an exciting showcase of automotive history and elegance, some 50 classic cars from the esteemed Daimler & Lanchester Owners Club are expected to be displayed on the castle’s lower lawns throughout the day.

This unique visit promises to be a captivating experience for automobile enthusiasts of all ages, offering a rare opportunity to see these historic vehicles up close in the stunning grounds of one of the UK's most iconic castles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the exhibition, Andrew Lewis, Arundel Castle’s Manager, said: “We are truly looking forward to welcoming the Daimler & Lanchester Owners Club to Arundel Castle as part of its 60th Anniversary celebrations.

Arundel Castle - Daimler and Lanchester Owners Club 60th Anniversary.

"This event is not just about showcasing the timeless elegance of these classic cars but also about celebrating the rich history and heritage that Arundel Castle and these iconic automobile brands share. It's a perfect blend of history, beauty, and engineering excellence, and we are delighted to be a part of it.”

Richard Long, Event Coordinator for the Daimler & Lanchester Owners Club, added: “Attending Arundel Castle to celebrate our combined 60th Diamond Anniversary & 58th International Rally is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our cars; whilst sharing our passion with enthusiasts and the public.

"The one-day visit to Arundel Castle is just part of our five-day-long 2024 International Rally programme. With sixty-plus beautiful cars in attendance, members of the Daimler & Lanchester Owners' Club are looking forward to the visit immensely. The perfect West Sussex setting for a prestigious celebration.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets to the Daimler & Lanchester visit at Arundel Castle are available at www.arundelcastle.org and cost from £15 per adult or £7 for a child. Children under five years old can enter for free.