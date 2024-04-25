Arundel Castle to host prestigious Daimler & Lanchester car visit
In an exciting showcase of automotive history and elegance, some 50 classic cars from the esteemed Daimler & Lanchester Owners Club are expected to be displayed on the castle’s lower lawns throughout the day.
This unique visit promises to be a captivating experience for automobile enthusiasts of all ages, offering a rare opportunity to see these historic vehicles up close in the stunning grounds of one of the UK's most iconic castles.
Commenting on the exhibition, Andrew Lewis, Arundel Castle’s Manager, said: “We are truly looking forward to welcoming the Daimler & Lanchester Owners Club to Arundel Castle as part of its 60th Anniversary celebrations.
"This event is not just about showcasing the timeless elegance of these classic cars but also about celebrating the rich history and heritage that Arundel Castle and these iconic automobile brands share. It's a perfect blend of history, beauty, and engineering excellence, and we are delighted to be a part of it.”
Richard Long, Event Coordinator for the Daimler & Lanchester Owners Club, added: “Attending Arundel Castle to celebrate our combined 60th Diamond Anniversary & 58th International Rally is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our cars; whilst sharing our passion with enthusiasts and the public.
"The one-day visit to Arundel Castle is just part of our five-day-long 2024 International Rally programme. With sixty-plus beautiful cars in attendance, members of the Daimler & Lanchester Owners' Club are looking forward to the visit immensely. The perfect West Sussex setting for a prestigious celebration.”
Tickets to the Daimler & Lanchester visit at Arundel Castle are available at www.arundelcastle.org and cost from £15 per adult or £7 for a child. Children under five years old can enter for free.
Please note that event details are subject to change and are weather-dependent; for full details, check the website. Arundel Castle reserves the right to change events or access to areas at any time. All catering is subject to menu & opening hours variations and availability.