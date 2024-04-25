Arundel Castle to host prestigious Daimler & Lanchester car visit

Arundel Castle is delighted to announce that it will host a special Daimler & Lanchester visit on Thursday, July 18, as part of the Owners Club's 60th anniversary celebrations.
By Kat RandContributor
Published 25th Apr 2024, 11:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In an exciting showcase of automotive history and elegance, some 50 classic cars from the esteemed Daimler & Lanchester Owners Club are expected to be displayed on the castle’s lower lawns throughout the day.

This unique visit promises to be a captivating experience for automobile enthusiasts of all ages, offering a rare opportunity to see these historic vehicles up close in the stunning grounds of one of the UK's most iconic castles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Commenting on the exhibition, Andrew Lewis, Arundel Castle’s Manager, said: “We are truly looking forward to welcoming the Daimler & Lanchester Owners Club to Arundel Castle as part of its 60th Anniversary celebrations.

Arundel Castle - Daimler and Lanchester Owners Club 60th Anniversary.Arundel Castle - Daimler and Lanchester Owners Club 60th Anniversary.
Arundel Castle - Daimler and Lanchester Owners Club 60th Anniversary.

"This event is not just about showcasing the timeless elegance of these classic cars but also about celebrating the rich history and heritage that Arundel Castle and these iconic automobile brands share. It's a perfect blend of history, beauty, and engineering excellence, and we are delighted to be a part of it.”

Richard Long, Event Coordinator for the Daimler & Lanchester Owners Club, added: “Attending Arundel Castle to celebrate our combined 60th Diamond Anniversary & 58th International Rally is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our cars; whilst sharing our passion with enthusiasts and the public.

"The one-day visit to Arundel Castle is just part of our five-day-long 2024 International Rally programme. With sixty-plus beautiful cars in attendance, members of the Daimler & Lanchester Owners' Club are looking forward to the visit immensely. The perfect West Sussex setting for a prestigious celebration.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets to the Daimler & Lanchester visit at Arundel Castle are available at www.arundelcastle.org and cost from £15 per adult or £7 for a child. Children under five years old can enter for free.

Please note that event details are subject to change and are weather-dependent; for full details, check the website. Arundel Castle reserves the right to change events or access to areas at any time. All catering is subject to menu & opening hours variations and availability.

Related topics:Arundel CastleTickets