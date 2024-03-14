Arundel Castle to host Skirmish event for the end of May bank holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arundel Castle is excited to announce it will be hosting a Medieval Festival – A Skirmish, over the end of May bank holiday weekend, from Saturday 25th to Monday 27th May 2024.

This thrilling event will be set during the 15th century when a French raiding party seeks to seize Arundel Castle while the Earl is away. With only a small garrison force to defend the castle, visitors are invited to immerse themselves in and experience the tension of this turbulent time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival promises an authentic experience with three tented encampments showcasing 15th-century crafts, cooking, weapons, and armour. Visitors can also participate in hands-on activities, such as archery, axe throwing, and warrior training, and younger guests can also get involved in Arundel Castle’s renowned ‘kids battles’. There will also be falconry demonstrations, medieval music performances, fire eating, artillery demonstrations and two skirmishes each day.

Skirmish at Arundel Castle

Andrew Lewis, Castle Manager at Arundel Castle, said:

“We are thrilled to host the Medieval Festival – A Skirmish over the last bank holiday weekend in May. It will offer visitors an exciting opportunity to see the Castle and gardens and experience history like never before. Our aim is to provide an immersive experience that is both educational and fun for the whole family, so it’s set to be a great day out for everyone.”

Amidst the action, visitors can take a break at the Knights’ Table, serving delicious foods with a medieval twist and a range of drinks close to the encampment. Alternatively, they are welcome to enjoy the Castle’s café, restaurant or tea terrace, or bring their own picnics to enjoy in the Castle grounds.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to experience history like never before.

Skirmish at Arundel Castle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets to the Medieval Festival are available at www.arundelcastle.org and cost from £27 per adult, £12 for a child, or £66 for a Family Ticket. Children under five years old can enter for free.