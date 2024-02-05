Arundel Castle’s Tulip Festival to make grand return in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors will be immersed in a sea of colours as the festival features over 120 varieties of tulips meticulously planned by the castle's acclaimed Head Gardener, Martin Duncan, and planted by his dedicated team.

There’s a dazzling spectacle of over 100,000 tulips, transforming the grounds into a mesmerizing canvas of hues and beauty as the dormant bulbs, hidden beneath the earth during winter, burst into bloom.

Among this year’s featured tulips are an array of captivating varieties, including Foxy Foxtrot, Purple Passionale, White Triumphator, Angelique, Madame Lefeber, Curley Sue, and Flaming Spring Green, to name just a few.

Tulip Festival at Arundel Castle

Martin Duncan, Arundel Castle's Head Gardener, commented: "We are delighted to once again host the iconic Tulip Festival at Arundel Castle. Our team has dedicated countless hours throughout the winter to craft a stunning tulip display that is sure to captivate visitors of all ages. This includes six new multi-tiered displays containing over 6,000 tulips. We encourage everyone to join us and witness first-hand the joy & beauty that these tulips bring to our majestic castle, gardens and grounds."

The Tulip Festival at Arundel Castle will take place during April, but due to the unpredictability of when the bulbs will flower, visitors are encouraged to check Arundel Castle’s social media channels or website to find out when the tulip festival is ready, so as to avoid disappointment.