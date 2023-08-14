Arundel housebuilder welcomes the community to “meet the builder”

A leading housebuilder is inviting residents for a one-to-one at an event to be held in Walberton near Arundel this week.

David Wilson Homes, which is building new homes across the county, is hosting a “meet the builder” event at Walberton Village Hall on Tuesday 14th August from 5-7pm.

The leading housebuilder is inviting the community including residents, schools and business owners to take part in the event as it begins work on the new Sylvan Meadows development on Tye Lane, Walberton.

It is hoped the development will bring 30% affordable houses, comprising 10 first homes, 3 shared ownership and 26 affordable rents, as well more than two hectares of open space – which is equivalent to 5 football pitches.

Breaking dirt

During the event on 14th August, there will be a number of David Wilson Homes colleagues in attendance, including Head of Planning, James Cross, Technical Manager Bradley Slingo and Contracts Manager, James Cleary, who will each present an update on the approved scheme, and share information about the development as well as how the work will progress.

At the end there will be a Q&A for attendees to put their questions forward.

James Dunne, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Southampton Division, said: “Our ethos is about improving and enhancing the communities in which we build – and we cannot do that without the input of those who live there.

“We work hard throughout the planning process to engage with local organisations and residential groups to deliver much needed housing for families, so these events are a great way to share with the community how we’ve listened to them and about the new development happening on their doorstep.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone there.”

There's no need to RSVP, interested parties can just turn up at Walberton Village Hall from 5-7pm on 14th August.