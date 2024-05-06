Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eighty years ago, the estate was bestowed upon Viscount Lord Portal, a towering figure in the British Air Force and one of the key architects of victory in World War II. As Air Vice Marshal, Lord Portal orchestrated crucial defenses around London prior to the war, laying the groundwork for the success of operations like D-Day.

The strategic importance of air power in the lead-up to D-Day cannot be overstated. A meticulous bombing campaign targeted German aircraft production, fuel supplies, and airfields, while reconnaissance missions photographed coastlines to identify defensive structures without revealing the true invasion site. Lord Portal's foresight and leadership were instrumental in these efforts, paving the way for the Allied victory on the beaches of Normandy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, Ashling Park Estate pays homage to its former resident with pride. Lord Portal's crest adorns the neck labels of their champion sparkling wines, while artifacts from his era adorn the walls of "The Portal Room," a private dining space within the estate's restaurant.

Tell us your local news.

To mark the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, Ashling Park Estate invites guests to join in commemoration. Renowned historian Philip Robinson, former vice-chancellor of the University of Chichester, will share insights into Lord Portal's life and legacy during a special event at the estate.

Guests can savor a delicious lunch amidst the serene surroundings while reflecting on the profound impact of this historic figure.

As the world pauses to remember the sacrifices and triumphs of World War II, Ashling Park Estate stands as a living testament to the enduring spirit of resilience and victory. Join us in honoring Lord Portal and the heroes of D-Day as we pay tribute to their legacy amid the beauty of Sussex's vineyards.