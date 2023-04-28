Award winning sculptor to give talk to Friends of Chichester Hospitals

Philip Jackson CVO DL is an award-winning sculptor, noted for his modern style and emphasis on form.
Acting as Royal Sculptor to Queen Elizabeth II, his sculptures appear in numerous UK cities (including Chichester and Midhurst), as well as Argentina and Switzerland.
He will talk about the monuments that he has produced that mark some of the significant events that have shaped all our lives. This includes sculptures to honour and celebrate the lives of the great, the good and not so good including a King, two Queens, an Empress, various Princes and Sheikhs, the talented, the brave, the famous and a genius.
His list also includes two saints, two Founders of Nations, three leaders who were assassinated and one who established his country’s language and rivalled Shakespeare with his literary brilliance, and finally one who established Christianity as a major world religion. As he talks about these sculptures he will throw in the odd anecdote to hopefully enliven the evening.Tickets are £20 each and include a drink on arrival and light refreshments. Funds raised from the event will go towards new laparoscopic operating equipment for colorectal surgery at St Richard’s Hospital to significantly reduce patient waiting times and support surgery teams when operating on patients receiving this surgery.
‘It is continuity and figurative tradition that roots Jackson as a sculptor, whether it is his gallery sculptures, many of which are inspired by Venice and the Maschera Nobile and are sought after by collectors all over the world, or his many public commissions such as the Bomber Command Memorial in London’s Green Park, or the statue of Bobby Moore that welcomes football fans to Wembley Stadium.’Tickets are available to purchase online on Eventbrite.eventbrite.co.uk/e/talk-with-philip-jackson-tickets-623913200177Image credits: philipjacksonsculptures.co.ukfriendsofchichesterhospitals.org.uk/an-evening-with-philip-jackson/