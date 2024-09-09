Balcombe Village Voice

ST. MARY’S CHURCH OPEN DAY – the doors are open for all to attend an Open Day at the Church on Saturday 14 September from 10am until 4pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be lots to see and do throughout the day for all ages, ranging from bell-ringing, flower arranging, crafts, as well as a Discovery Trail, refreshments and much more. You will also be able to find out what happens in Church on Sunday mornings, how the renovation project is going and hear live music. There will be coffee and home-baked cakes in the morning and cream teas in the afternoon.

CRAFTS, GIFTS & LOCAL PRODUCE MARKET is on Saturday, September 14 from 10am until 2pm in the Victory Hall. The Balcombe Rifle Club will be providing the cakes and refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BALCOMBE GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION Autumn Show last Saturday was exceptional, and there was a call for more tables to accommodate all the entries in the Victory Hall! Over 150 men, women and children attended and delighted in the displays and first-class refreshments.

Tell us what's happening in your community.

The winners were:

The High Coombe Perpetual Challenge Cup – Della Murton

The Eric Knapp Perpetual Challenge Cup – Mike Stevenson

John Parris Memorial Cup – Albert Constable & Della Murton

The Stone Hall Perpetual Cup – Prue Harding

The Winifred W. Tait Perpetual Cup – Mike Stevenson

The Woolgar Perpetual Challenge Award – Stella

The Dr Hopkinson Perpetual Cup – Mike Stevenson

The Albert Botting Perpetual Challenge Cup – Mark Burke

The Doris Cartmel Cup – Max Donovan

Mick Cole Memorial Cup – Mike Stevenson

The Worshipful Company of Gardeners diploma for the best flower exhibit – Albert Constable

The Worshipful Company of Gardeners diploma for the best vegetable exhibit – Mark Burke

Hamilton Perpetual Challenge Cup – Della Murton

The Noel Tewson Domestic Cup – Jamie Kirkman

The Balcombe Bake Off, competition cake winner – Rosie Wiltshire

The Margaret Hughes Cup for the most productive allotment – Elena Dearden

The Richard Garman cup for the tallest sunflower grown by a child – Hugo Hall

APPLE PRESSING - the Balcombe Gardeners’ Association invite any villagers to come along to the Recreation Ground on Sunday, September 22 between 10am – 12 noon to press their apples. Don’t forget containers for the juice.

CINEMA - the next film to be screened in the Victory Hall on Friday, September 20 will be the romantic comedy FLY ME TO THE MOON (12A).

The film is a sharp romantic comedy set against the historic Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon. It stars Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, and Woody Harrelson. Tickets are £7 and can be obtained by texting 07795410053 noting name/number of tickets required. Tickets can be collected and paid for on the night. Demand is expected to be high – so please book early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BALCOMBE CLUB Open Mic Night is on Wednesday, September 18. The fortnightly Quiz is on Sunday, September 15, 7pm for a 7.30 pm start. Teams of four at £2 per person.

BALCOMBE MAGAZINE COPY is due on Sunday, September 15 to [email protected]

BABY & TODDLER GROUP - Balcombe Baby & Toddler Group runs every Thursday during term time between 9.30 and 11.30am in the Parish Room. This is a wonderful opportunity for children to play with their peers in both indoor and outdoor environments. Have a drink, a well-earned biscuit and a chat, all for just £3.

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB - On Wednesday, September 4, the results were Colemans Hatch 47: Balcombe 90. At the weekend both matches were cancelled because of rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday, September 15, 8am Holy Communion, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with Father David. The Church are always looking for new choir members and bell-ringers. Please speak to Fr David if you are interested, or one of the church wardens.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.