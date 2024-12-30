Balcombe Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

BALCOMBE WI - at the next meeting on Thursday, January 2 at 2pm in the Victory Hall there will be tea, cakes and chat as usual, but there will also be discussion on 'resolutions' for 2025.

The WI has a tradition of campaigning to increase public awareness and bring about real change on matters of concern in society. Each year potential issues to campaign for (known as resolutions) are put forward by members and are subjected to a selection process that is quite long with much discussion along the way.

At the meeting they will choose the one of the options from the shortlist that they consider most worthy of support. The NFWI Board of Trustees will debate the results from all WIs and put forward one, sometimes two, resolutions for a final vote at the Annual Meeting next summer. If adopted, the resolution will form the basis of a new campaign.

The next BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ is on Sunday, January 5, 7pm for 7.30pm. Teams of four at £2 per person. Booking essential on 01444 811226.

BALCOMBE 1961 CLUB’S first meeting this year is on Wednesday, January 8 at 2.15pm in the Parish Room with a Social and Bingo afternoon, so everyone is welcome to come along and join in, you will be most welcome. If there are any there any talented people out there who would be willing to give a talk, display, musical afternoon, or anything else you think would be enjoyable, they would love to hear from you. Thank you in advance!

BALCOMBE PARISH COUNCIL meet on Wednesday, January 8 at 8pm in Bramble Hall. The agenda is on the notice board opposite the Balcombe Club and online in advance of the meeting.

CINEMA – the next film in the Victory Hall is Paddington in Peru on Friday, January 24 at 7.30pm. Call 07795410053 to reserve your tickets.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday, January 5, 8am Holy Communion, 9.30am Family Service with Fr David: please come as a king, queen or wise person. Today we see the arrival of the Magi in Bethlehem.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30am and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.