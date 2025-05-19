Balcombe Village Voice

Village Voice

GILLETTS SURGERY in Balcombe will officially close its doors on Friday, May 23: no more appointments and no more opportunities to pick up medications in Balcombe. From Monday 9 June the new JoCo Café which is opening on Bramble Hill (the old Tea Rooms) will be a designated medication collection point for patients. The collection times strictly limited to Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 2 – 3 pm.

If you would like to make use of this service, you will need to sign a Medication Collection Point Consent Form which will be available from Handcross Surgery. The Practice are also exploring the option for an evening pick up once a week at another central location. The current delivery service has been reviewed and expanded to meet the needs of those highlighted as severely frail or severely vulnerable.

You will be able to request repeat medication online, via the NHS App or via the post box located to the right of Balcombe Stores.If you have concerns please email [email protected]

REHEARSAL: A SEASON TO SING - Joanna Forbes L'Estrange's new vocal reimagining of Vivaldi's Four Seasons is great fun and is being performed by numerous co-commissioning choirs this year across the UK and as far afield as Australia, Italy and Vietnam to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the publication of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons. St. Mary’s are looking forward to their own performance of this work in Balcombe at St Mary's Church at 6pm on June 22.

If you are a keen singer, it's not too late to take part - the next rehearsals are on June 1, 3-5pm, and June 22, 2.30-4.30pm. The music is very familiar and there are professionally produced resources to help you practise. Further details are available on www.stmarys-balcombe.org.

CINEMA - the next film in the Victory Hall on Friday, May 23 at 7.30 pm is The Penguin Lessons (12A). This poignant dramedy from director Peter Cattaneo follows an Englishman's personal and political awakening after he adopts a penguin during a cataclysmic period in Argentine history.

The film stars Steve Coogan, Bjorn Gustafsson, and David Herrero

Tickets can be reserved by texting 07795 410053.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ is on Sunday, May 25 at 7.30pm, please be prompt. Teams of four at £2 per team and do book ahead to reserve your space on 01444 811226.

BALCOMBE 1961 CLUB meet on Wednesday, May 28 at 2pm in the Parish Room when they will be listening to a talk from Gary Williams, Sussex Police Cyber Security on SCAMS.

BALCOMBE HISTORY SOCIETY will hold their annual exhibition in the Parish Room on Saturday, May 31. From 10am until 4pm you will be able to review the archive material held by the Society. Entrance is free.

BALCOMBE OPEN GARDENS – Tickets are on sale now for this event which will take place from 1 – 5 pm on Sunday, June 8 in aid of St. Catherine’s Hospice. Twenty-Four gardens both in the village and on the outskirts will be open for viewing offering some beautiful and interesting planting and design which we are sure will inspire.

The Buttercup Barn allotments will also be open to view. There will be refreshments served all afternoon in the Victory Hall, and you can buy your ticket and map (£10 for all gardens, children under 16 free) there too on the day. Otherwise check out the posters with the QR code which will take you to Ticketsource or pick up physical tickets at Balcombe Stores ahead of time, but you will have to visit the Victory Hall to pick up your map of the participating gardens on the day.

BOWLS CLUB – The results for the weekend were Wednesday, May 14 Reigate Priory 60: Balcombe 44. On Saturday, May 17 Balcombe players competed for the Memorial Cup. The winning team were Chris Pattenden, Graham Voller and Derek Wall.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday, May 25, 8am Holy Communion, 9.30am Parish Eucharist.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.