BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

16 October 2025

FABLE & BLOOM – we wish Rose and James all the best for the imminent opening of our new shop in Balcombe. Central to their business will be a focus on showcasing the talent of our local suppliers, including locally sourced UK-grown flowers. If you are a local artist, professional crafter or local business with a product to sell they would love to hear from you. Look on the Fable & Bloom Instagram page @fableandbloombalcombe, and look out for their website soon.

Community Matters

ROAD WORKS – fortunately the localised road closures have now finished but further afield the closure of the Horsham Road out of Handcross

between the junctions with Coos Lane and Hampshire Hill are causing disruption for those heading to Horsham from Balcombe. One Network gives an up to date map of all roadworks in the area and is a useful reference.

BALCOMBE CLUB BINGO is on Thursday 16 October at 7.00 pm in the Forest Room. The cost is £7 for three cards, seven games. Cash prizes for lines and full house. Please bring a small raffle prize for the Everyone’s A Winner Raffle. If you bring a £1 coin you can also buy a numbered ticket for a new game. There is a 15 minute break halfway for drink purchase at the bar and the raffle to be drawn.

BALCOMBE CLUB HALLOWEEN PARTY – On Friday 31 October from 6 – 8.00 pm there will be a spookie party with food, drinks and a DJ. The cost is £8 per child and a party bag will be included. There will be a best dressed competition too.

On Saturday 1 November at 8.00 pm Tobias the Singing DJ will be performing songs through the decades. Food is available if you pre-book on 01444 811226.

The 1961 CLUB meet on Wednesday 22 October at 2.00 pm in the Parish Room. Members of the Mid Sussex Wellbeing Team will be discussing falls prevention and will introduce gentle exercises for the home.Do come along, it is £1 at the door which includes refreshments but please bring a raffle prize of a value around £1.

BALCOMBE MAGAZINE COPY for November is due now to [email protected].

CINEMA – the next film in the Victory Hall on Friday 24 October at 7.30 pm.The film is Downton Abbey, the Grand Finale. Call 07795 410053 to reserve your tickets giving the name and number of tickets required.

POP UP CAFÉ – this popular meet-up is on again Saturday 25 October from 10.30 – 11.45 am in the Parish Room. Meet up with neighbours and friends over tea and cake, what could be better.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 19 October 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist