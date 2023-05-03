Edit Account-Sign Out
Bank Holiday art bonanza at St Botolph's Church, Steyning

As the country celebrates the Coronation of HM The King, the Friends of St Botolphs are joining the party in superb style.

By Jamie SpoorContributor
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:20 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 09:21 BST
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

The church are delighted to announce an exciting art exhibition to be held in the monarch's honour, with the details below. Please do contact the Friends of St Botolph's with further information.

We are pleased to announce an art exhibition being held at St Botolphs Church, Annington Road, Botolphs between 2pm and 4pm on Bank Holiday Monday, May 8.

Artists displaying include watercolours by Sister Mary Andrew, oil's by David Webber and work by Mary Levett and Chris Carter. Chris recently had some his pencil drawing exhibited in a London Gallery.

Refreshments will be available and the exhibition is in aid of the Churches Conservation Trust who are responsible for the upkeep of the building. Further info available on 07779176268.

