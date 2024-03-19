Beach Life to bring summer festival vibes to Eastbourne bandstand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year the event will be held at the Bandstand, soundtracking the summer with the best in local live musicians and crowd-pleasing bands – all on the refurbished stage of the iconic seafront venue. Entry is non-ticketed and free.

The new venue will make the most of the seafront’s existing infrastructure and it brings the festival closer to beach events including Ironbourne, which hosts the British Middle Distance Triathlon Championships on Sunday, July 14, and the popular seafront market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also gives local bands the opportunity to play at the Bandstand for the first time and to introduce new younger audiences to live performances at the venue, following its extensive stage refurbishment last year.

Beach Life Music Festival.

The two-day family friendly festival traditionally kicks off the summer holidays and is known for its relaxed beach vibe.

Non-stop live music is the soundtrack for the festival and the Bandstand stage will cater for all tastes from funk and soul to disco, rock and indie pop.

Foodies can look forward to a selection of street food at the festival and the Bandstand bars will be open too with a varied drinks menu on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beach Life performances will run throughout the day, while the Bandstand’s seasonal tribute show line-up takes over the reins each evening with Spice Girls tribute act Viva 4 Ever on Saturday night and Simply Red tribute act Red Mick on Sunday evening – tribute show tickets are available from EastbourneBandstand.co.uk.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said: “This is really exciting news as whilst the Bandstand already holds a special place in our hearts, hosting Beach Life will attract even more families and younger audiences to this iconic seafront venue.

“The perfect start to the summer holidays with fantastic music, food and entertainment – all set against a stunning beach backdrop, with incredible tri-athletes, shopping and much, much more - it’s sure to be great fun for all the family.”