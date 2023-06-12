Beavertown takes over Brighton’s Fortune of War for the ultimate Summer Party

- Beavertown Brewery launches its Summer Collaboration Sessions, a series of cosmic events hosted in pubs and bars across the UK with live music and its legendary Skulloon - The free, non-ticketed event is hosted at its second stop on the tour - Fortune of War in Brighton on June 24 - Featuring live music from Romain Axisa and Eva Lazarus.

This summer Beavertown Brewery is taking its legendary Skulloon on a tour across the UK with its newly announced - Summer Collaboration Sessions - a series of cosmic summer parties hosted in pubs and bars across the country. After kicking off in London last month, the next stop is at Fortune of War in Brighton on the June 24 - expect a seismic surge of energy and incredible music.

Beavertown’s iconic Skulloon booth will be bringing together musicians from different genres at each venue to create a one-off Beavertown sound. Brightonians will be treated to live music from Romain Axisa and Eva Lazarus. With Romain being a founding member of Brighton busking sensation The Big Push, and Eva’s musical flavours spanning across genres from Reggae to Hip Hop, DnB to Jungle and beyond, get ready to dance to the first-of-its-kind sound from this epic collision.

Post Brighton, Beavertown’s Summer Collaboration Sessions will be hitting up the rest of the country at venues including The Button Factory in Birmingham, Hatch in Manchester and The Prop Yard in Bristol.

The free event starting at 2pm will be held at Fortune at War on Brighton’s iconic seafront.

It wouldn’t be a Beavertown party without great beer on tap. You can expect a selection of Beavertown’s finest brews at each location, with Neck Oil on tap in Brighton, ensuring that you have everything you need to make the most of Planet Summer's collision course.