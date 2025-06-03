Ben Sherman celebrates Mod heritage with fashion retrospective at Brighton Museum & Art Gallery

The British heritage brand presents its archival installation, Ben Sherman: The Decades, alongside Brighton Museum’s The In Crowd: Mod Fashion & Style 1955-66 exhibition

Step into the heart of British style as Ben Sherman turns back the clock, embarking on a fashion journey through time. As the lead sponsor of Brighton Museum & Art Gallery’s new exhibition, The In Crowd: Mod Fashion & Style 1955-66, Ben Sherman pays tribute to one of the most stylish and influential eras in British culture. Alongside the leading exhibition, the brand also presents its headline showcase, Ben Sherman: The Decades, celebrating Ben Sherman’s enduring influence on fashion and youth culture.

The leading exhibition, The In Crowd, features over 35 mannequins dressed in rare, curated Mod pieces from the acclaimed collection of Roger K. Burton, a distinguished

expert in vintage fashion. Known for his work on films such as Quadrophenia and Absolute Beginners and his styling influence on cultural icons including David Bowie, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, Burton brings the Mod era to life in this exhibition through his unique vision.

Widely regarded as the quintessential Mod brand, Ben Sherman explores its rich legacy in Ben Sherman: The Decades, a dedicated installation featuring key archival pieces, including the brand’s signature shirts and Harrington jackets. Timeless pieces that have been worn by – and have inspired, legendary musicians, cultural figures and fashion moments throughout the decades.

What to Expect:

A rare look into Ben Sherman’s archives, showcasing one-of-a-kind pieces that defined fashion history.

Interactive activities, where visitors can test their knowledge of fashion and culture–with a chance to win exclusive Ben Sherman merchandise.

Special promotions, including exclusive gifts for exhibition attendees at the Ben Sherman Brighton store. This exhibition is more than just a look into fashion history; it celebrates the movement that redefined British style. With Ben Sherman at the forefront, visitors will be transported to the energy and creativity of the Mod era.

Ben Sherman Showcase Details:

Opening: May 23, 2025

Closing: January 4, 2026

Location: Brighton Museum & Art Gallery

Join Ben Sherman as the brand honours bold fashion, transformative music and the cultural revolution that shaped a generation.