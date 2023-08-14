BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Bexhill Art Society Summer Exhibition 2023

To be held at the De La Warr Studio, Bexhill (at the side of the De La Warr Pavilion), 26 - 28 August 2023, 10.30am - 5pm. Admission FREE
By Valerie SprottContributor
Published 14th Aug 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 15:59 BST

Over the August Bank holiday, Bexhill Art Society (BAS) members will be displaying a wide and exciting variety of original paintings, prints and cards for sale at the attractive De La Warr Studio.

BAS members meet on the first Saturday of the month (2.30pm - 4.30pm) at St Augustine's church hall with visiting professional artists providing fascinating demonstrations and techniques. Art mediums used by members for their work include oils, charcoal, pencil, watercolour, acrylics, pens, collage, metallics etc.

New member enquiries are always welcomed - do feel free to ask any of the stewards at the exhibition or just come along to one of the meetings to see what you think. Otherwise, BAS can be contacted via email on bexhillartsociety@hotmail.

We look forward to seeing you at the exhibition!

Related topics:BexhillDe La Warr Pavilion