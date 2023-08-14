Bexhill Art Society Summer Exhibition 2023

To be held at the De La Warr Studio, Bexhill (at the side of the De La Warr Pavilion), 26 - 28 August 2023, 10.30am - 5pm. Admission FREE

Over the August Bank holiday, Bexhill Art Society (BAS) members will be displaying a wide and exciting variety of original paintings, prints and cards for sale at the attractive De La Warr Studio.

BAS members meet on the first Saturday of the month (2.30pm - 4.30pm) at St Augustine's church hall with visiting professional artists providing fascinating demonstrations and techniques. Art mediums used by members for their work include oils, charcoal, pencil, watercolour, acrylics, pens, collage, metallics etc.

New member enquiries are always welcomed - do feel free to ask any of the stewards at the exhibition or just come along to one of the meetings to see what you think. Otherwise, BAS can be contacted via email on bexhillartsociety@hotmail.