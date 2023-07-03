Bexhill Community Singers celebrate their 15th birthday

Bexhill Community Singers celebrated their 15th birthday on June 27 by inviting more than 150 people to join them for a Summer Evening of Song at St Peter's Community Centre, with proceeds in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Bexhill Community Singers conducted by Mark Napier

The concert was part of the Bexhill Festival of Music, and featured performances from Bexhill Community Singers and guest soloists Steve Corke, Ruby Edwards, Maisie Edwards and Oscar Little. Barry Turnwell, the masterful compere, kept the audience in stitches with his jokes.

The programme included songs from Simon and Garfunkel, Abba, The Carpenters, Matt Monro, Cabaret, Les Misérables, The Lion King, Bond theme tunes and many more. Audience members received a beautiful printed programme designed by recent choir member Ruth Osman.

After the concert, everyone enjoyed drinks and refreshments and a chance to mingle and discuss the concert. All the costs of the evening, including the raffle, community centre, programme and refreshments, were generously covered by Frank Rallings in memory of his late wife Carol, a longstanding former member of the choir.