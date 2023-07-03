Bexhill Community Singers celebrate their 15th birthday

The concert was part of the Bexhill Festival of Music, and featured performances from Bexhill Community Singers and guest soloists Steve Corke, Ruby Edwards, Maisie Edwards and Oscar Little. Barry Turnwell, the masterful compere, kept the audience in stitches with his jokes.
The programme included songs from Simon and Garfunkel, Abba, The Carpenters, Matt Monro, Cabaret, Les Misérables, The Lion King, Bond theme tunes and many more. Audience members received a beautiful printed programme designed by recent choir member Ruth Osman.
After the concert, everyone enjoyed drinks and refreshments and a chance to mingle and discuss the concert. All the costs of the evening, including the raffle, community centre, programme and refreshments, were generously covered by Frank Rallings in memory of his late wife Carol, a longstanding former member of the choir.
The audience had nothing but praise for the concert, and the many compliments included "A wonderful concert, so enjoyable, all so talented and a lovely varied programme", "Thoroughly enjoyed it. Couldn’t stop singing when I got home", "Thank you Frank - the audience appreciated your generosity" and "The pig joke will stay with me (sadly) for a long time". The concert raised £1200 for Cancer Research UK, and highlights will be available to view on YouTube.