Bexhill Community Singers: Songs by the Sea
and live on Freeview channel 276
The concert’s theme was ‘Songs by the Sea’, and it took place at St Peter's Community Centre on June 18.
Joining Bexhill Community Singers were guest soloists Steve Corke, Julie Theaker, T-Rix, Ruby Edwards, Lily Todd and Oscar Little. Musical Director Mark Napier was the superb conductor, Stephen Page the accompanist and the masterful compere Barry Turnwell kept the audience in stitches with his jokes.
The programme included songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, Carole King, South Pacific and many more. Theatre tokens, afternoon tea at the Powdermills Hotel and a wine tour at Rathfinny’s wine estate were among the many fabulous prizes in the luxury raffle. After the concert, everyone enjoyed drinks and refreshments.
All the costs of the evening were generously covered by Frank Rallings in memory of his late wife Carol, a longstanding former member of the choir.
The audience had nothing but praise for the concert, and the many compliments included "A fabulous night of great entertainment", "I marched home with the sound of ‘Thank you for the Music’ running round my brain and a smile on my face", "Thank you Frank - the audience appreciated your generosity" and "Already looking forward to next year (so please book me a seat!!)".
The concert raised an outstanding £1500 for Cancer Research UK, and highlights will be available to view on YouTube.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.