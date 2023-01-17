Bexhill Fairtrade launches creative writing challenge

It is open to individuals, schools, community orgs, faith groups etc. Closing date 23 February 2023. Email to [email protected] or leave at Bexhill Library FAO of Jack Doherty.
Choose one of the following topics below and write between 1-3 sides of A4 for a chance to have your piece/poem published and win a prize within the categories above. Good luck!
A. Life of a Fairtrade Producer or Factory Worker – difference between those working with/in Fairtrade certified conditions and those who do not.B. Life of a Fairtrade Producer or Factory Worker – dealing with the devastating impact of climate change: drought, floods, etc or from the impact that Covid-19 has had on exporting their produce etc.C. Combination of above topics.
Feel free to get information/resources from the following organisations’ websites: Fairtrade Foundation, Oxfam, Shared Interest, Cafod, Christian Aid, Traidcraft etc.We would like to publish at least one booklet of these ‘stories/poems’ or assist a group/school to do so. These pieces could be used for fundraising or raising awareness of these important issues. We would welcome any volunteers with more expertise to assist us in this area, as well as anyone who would like to join our enthusiastic group to raise much-needed awareness of Fairtrade.