Bexhill Fairtrade launches creative writing challenge

For Fairtrade Fortnight 2023, Bexhill Fairtrade Town group has set a creative writing challenge.

It is open to individuals, schools, community orgs, faith groups etc. Closing date 23 February 2023. Email to [email protected] or leave at Bexhill Library FAO of Jack Doherty.

Choose one of the following topics below and write between 1-3 sides of A4 for a chance to have your piece/poem published and win a prize within the categories above. Good luck!

A. Life of a Fairtrade Producer or Factory Worker – difference between those working with/in Fairtrade certified conditions and those who do not.B. Life of a Fairtrade Producer or Factory Worker – dealing with the devastating impact of climate change: drought, floods, etc or from the impact that Covid-19 has had on exporting their produce etc.C. Combination of above topics.