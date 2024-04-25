Bienvenue à Pyecombe Village Choir
The choir was formed in 2014, primarily to revive carol singing in the village, but everyone enjoyed themselves so much that the choir continued and it has gone from strength to strength.
Engagements have been really varied - singing at church events, arts and gardens festivals, fundraising for charity, even singing at the opening of a well known shoe shop in Brighton, and bringing a great deal of happiness to residents in a number of care homes across the region.
"We sing everything from plainchant to the Beatles and beyond," says conductor, Jane Cullen, "But little did we imagine that we would be crossing the Channel to sing in France!
"The organisers were delighted to welcome us, with one request, that we sing something by Georges Brassens himself. My husband, Tim, has found us the perfect song - La Cane de Jeanne (Jane's duck!). Sadly the duck is actually dead, but she has left a beautiful egg and feathers for us all to enjoy."
In preparation for the three performances the choir will give in Chailland, there is to be a short concert in Pyecombe Church this Saturday, April 27 at 3.30pm.
Tickets are just £5 on the door (no charge for children) and proceeds will go towards fundraising for the church roof. Tea and cake will be available after the concert. The choir hopes lots of people will come to give them support and encouragement.