Big screen, big fun, free admission at 1st Central Cricket Ground

This August, The 1st Central County Ground will transform into an open-air cinema for a full weekend of film, fun and festivities — and it’s completely free to attend.

On Saturday 9th August, enjoy an afternoon screening of Wicked, followed by a dazzling evening showing of Mamma Mia!. Then on Sunday 10th August, families are invited to a magical afternoon screening of Disney’s Frozen — the perfect summer day out for children and musical lovers alike.

This isn’t just about the movies — it’s a full-day celebration for the whole community, with additional family-based entertainment provided prior to the screenings, such as:

Face painting

Interactive games and family activities

Live pre-show entertainment

A wide range of food and drink from local vendors

Big Screen. Big Fun. Free Admission.

Hosted by BBC Sussex, Surrey & Kent’s Allison Ferns, this cinema weekend also marks the start of an exciting new chapter for The 1st Central County Ground, as it continues its evolution into a vibrant, year-round community venue.

While cricket remains at the core of the ground’s identity, this is the first of many non-cricketing and community-focused events set to bring more people into the heart of Hove.

Pete Fitzboydon, CEO of Sussex Cricket, said: "This is a really exciting step for us. We want The 1st Central County Ground to be more than just a brilliant place to watch cricket — we want it to be a place where the whole community comes together to share amazing experiences. The outdoor cinema weekend is just the beginning."

To find out more and for information on how to claim free tickets, please visit: https://sussexcricket.co.uk/2025-summer-cinema