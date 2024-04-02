Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The students at Bishop Luffa, Chichester, took up the challenge to design a sustainable kennel for dogs using reclaimed materials as part of their studies.

James Bonney, Head of Design & Technology at the school said: “We are the only school in this area who teach Product Design at A Level, so it is a very popular course.

"Last year, when I was visiting Goodwoof with my own dog, I was very interested to visit the Barkitecture competition. Seeing all of the excellent designs on display created by architects gave me the idea to set the same task for my new Y12 students. Their brief was to design a kennel using sustainable materials giving thought to the dog’s comfort as well as the style of the finished product.”

Architecturally designed Kennel from Goodwoof 2023.

Twelve Bishop Luffa students took up the challenge including Helena Whitelock who said: “I set about researching what dog owners want in a kennel so asked 16 passionate dog owners three basic questions namely, what materials they would prefer their ideal kennel to be made from, what design era appealed to them and what added features would their dog enjoy.

"The conclusion was that wood came out top as the best sustainable material and a traditional Biophilic design with a touch of Art Nouveau would result in the best looking and most environmentally friendly product.”

Mr Bonney added: “The group had a timeline to follow and a deadline to hit. Having submitted their portfolios, complete with design drawings, they found reclaimed materials and then built their kennels in the workshop here at school. We had an exhibition for staff and pupils who were delighted with all the diverse range of kennels which the students produced. We’re delighted that next year we’ll be able to use materials left over from the Festival of Speed and Revival for our design projects as Goodwood will be setting them aside for us after the events.”

Goodwood’s Patricia Dickie said: “We are thrilled that the talented students at Bishop Luffa have staged their very own Barkitecture competition.