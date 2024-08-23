Blind Veterans UK Rustington Centre of Wellbeing announces 1st Birthday Fete and Open Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blind Veterans UK will be celebrating the first birthday since the move to Rustington with a fundraising Fete and Open Day on Saturday 7th September 12 – 4pm at the Rustington Centre of Wellbeing, Sea Lane, Rustington.

The fete will have something for everyone, and a lot of activity is planned. Members of the public will be able to see inside the centre, as well as walk around the gardens and support a wide selection of fundraising stalls.

Fundraising stalls include fete classics such as a bottle stall, tombola and a raffle, as well as cakes, chutneys made by volunteers, and crafts made by blind veterans. Refreshments will also be available from our sausage sizzle stall and an ice cream van. Those wanting to have a bit of fun can indulge in the totally unique blind veteran human fruit machine, a coconut shy and a bouncy castle.

Centre Community Engagement Co-ordinator and Fete Organiser, Tammy Fleming is now in final preparations for the big event, leading staff to manage the many donations the centre is graciously receiving from local businesses, volunteers and staff. She is overwhelmed by the response:

Blind Veterans staff preparing for the Rustington Centre 1st birthday fete and Open day on 7th Sept

“The support of the local business and community who have come forward with donations and vouchers for our fundraising activities has been absolutely amazing. It has really been incredible, and we have some wonderful prizes to share at the fete.

We rely on fundraising to support for our blind veterans that live and visit our Centre, so this generosity is especially touching.

Please do come to the Centre on the 7th September – we would love to see you, show you around and share some fundraising fun with you.”

The first birthday fete and open day is at the Rustington Centre of Wellbeing at Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2JG between 1200 and 4pm on Saturday 7th September. Access will be available via the main and beach entrance. Street parking in unrestricted areas, or in the village car parks (three-hour limit).

Blind Veterans UK supports thousands of blind veterans across the country but knows there are many thousands more who still need its support to rebuild their lives after sight loss.

If you are part of a group or organisation that would like to support the Rustington Centre of Wellbeing and the wider work of Blind Veterans UK, please contact [email protected] or visit blindveterans.org.uk/support.

If you, or someone you know, served in the Armed Forces, including National Service, and are now struggling with sight loss, then please get in touch. Call 0800 389 7979 or visit: blindveterans.org.uk/gethelp