Bluebell Walk in Arlington in full bloom

By Trinity Photos
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025, 15:10 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 15:32 BST
Bluebell Walk in East Sussex is in full bloom this year with the amazing Smaritans charity running the show. On a day out to Bluebell Walk today there were plenty of older and disabled people enjoying the carpets of bluebells as far as the eyes could see.

The chosen charity the Samaritans are doing an excellent job extremely kind and helpful.

The day out was a real pleasure. The walk closes early may so get down there quick you won't be disappointed.

