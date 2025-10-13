Blues, Grooves and Jazz on Shoreham Beach

Blues, grooves and jazz at the Good Shepherd on the beach

Luckily, the local community of Shoreham Beach are in for a rare treat when Worthing based band, Catalina, demonstrate their extraordinary talents with a special one off performance on Shoreham beach, at the Church of the Good Shepherd.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the evening of October 25th, they’ll be playing blues, grooves and jazz standards. Catalina have raised an impressive amount of money for many local churches and other charities.

Although the band officially formed in 2024, most of the group have played together for several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their impressive line-up is Janine on lead vocals, Richard on guitar and sax, Peter on sax, Geoff on lead guitar, Bill on bass and David on drums.

A wonderful evening can be had from 7pm at the very social Church of the Good Shepherd, Kings Walk, Shoreham Beach BN43 5LF, all for a donation to church funds.

To reserve a place, ring or text Jill on 07796932420, or just pop along and everyone very welcome. Website: https://catalina-worthing.com