Blues, Grooves and Jazz on Shoreham Beach

By Lynda Hargreaves
Contributor
Published 13th Oct 2025, 13:51 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 15:04 BST
Blues, grooves and jazz at the Good Shepherd on the beachplaceholder image
Blues, grooves and jazz at the Good Shepherd on the beach
Luckily, the local community of Shoreham Beach are in for a rare treat when Worthing based band, Catalina, demonstrate their extraordinary talents with a special one off performance on Shoreham beach, at the Church of the Good Shepherd.

On the evening of October 25th, they’ll be playing blues, grooves and jazz standards. Catalina have raised an impressive amount of money for many local churches and other charities.

Most Popular

Although the band officially formed in 2024, most of the group have played together for several years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their impressive line-up is Janine on lead vocals, Richard on guitar and sax, Peter on sax, Geoff on lead guitar, Bill on bass and David on drums.

A wonderful evening can be had from 7pm at the very social Church of the Good Shepherd, Kings Walk, Shoreham Beach BN43 5LF, all for a donation to church funds.

To reserve a place, ring or text Jill on 07796932420, or just pop along and everyone very welcome. Website: https://catalina-worthing.com

Related topics:BluesShoreham BeachWorthing
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice