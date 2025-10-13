Blues, Grooves and Jazz on Shoreham Beach
On the evening of October 25th, they’ll be playing blues, grooves and jazz standards. Catalina have raised an impressive amount of money for many local churches and other charities.
Although the band officially formed in 2024, most of the group have played together for several years.
Their impressive line-up is Janine on lead vocals, Richard on guitar and sax, Peter on sax, Geoff on lead guitar, Bill on bass and David on drums.
A wonderful evening can be had from 7pm at the very social Church of the Good Shepherd, Kings Walk, Shoreham Beach BN43 5LF, all for a donation to church funds.
To reserve a place, ring or text Jill on 07796932420, or just pop along and everyone very welcome. Website: https://catalina-worthing.com