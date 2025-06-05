Bluey and Bingo come to Sharnfold Farm for a day of family fun!

Families are in for a treat this June as two of children’s TV’s most beloved characters – Bluey and Bingo – make a special appearance at Sharnfold Farm, just outside Eastbourne.

On Sunday 29th June, young fans will have the chance to meet the loveable sisters from the hit series Bluey as they make appearances throughout the day on the farm. It promises to be a day full of excitement, laughter and unforgettable moments for little ones and their grown-ups alike.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bluey and Bingo to Sharnfold,” said a spokesperson for The Family Parks Group. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for children to see their favourite characters up close while enjoying everything the farm has to offer.”

Visitors can also enjoy Sharnfold’s popular Farm Trail, where little explorers can meet real animals, enjoy play areas, and embrace the outdoors.

Excited to meet Bluey and Bingo!

Farm Trail tickets are just £8.45 per person when pre-booked online:

https://bit.ly/43t7oeb

Please note:

  • Booking fees are included in the ticket price
  • Under 2s go free
  • Tickets are not included in membership packages

Don’t miss this magical day out – Bluey & Bingo are only visiting for one day, so book early to avoid disappointment!

