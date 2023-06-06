Bognor Regis Armed Forces’ Day 2023: Help for Veterans and the Veterans’ Badge

The town will once again be honouring our Armed Forces men and women on Saturday June 17, with a day of ceremony, vintage military vehicles, displays and entertainment. It is also an opportunity to see what is on offer for our young people.

Display of military vehicles (2017).

The Sea, Army and Air Cadets will be there, and members of the Scout Movement. It all takes place in front of the Pier and in Waterloo Gardens, from 10am to 4pm.

And the RAF Association Club in Waterloo Square is delighted to welcome all visitors to the Club from 11.00am to 11.30pm and there will be food, drink and entertainment available.

This year there will be a special focus on the wellbeing of those who served in the Iraq and Afghan conflicts. Armed Forces charities are concerned that many are suffering without knowing help is available. If you are one, please come along for an informal and confidential chat.

And all who served in the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, were they regular, national servicemen or reservists, are eligible to receive the Veterans’ Badge.

These are issued by the Ministry of Defence as a mark of the country’s gratitude for the valuable contribution made over the years in preserving our freedom and way of life.

Badges will be publicly presented at 12.00pm noon in Waterloo Gardens and recipients will be given a special day out, starting with a VIP Reception at the RAF Association Club.

