Bognor Regis Men's Probus Club members enjoy fascinating talk

Sandra Simmonds gave a fascinating talk to Bognor Probus members at their February meeting at Bognor Golf Club.

For 3 years Sandra was married to an Iranian whom she had met at HMS Collingwood, Portsmouth, where she had gone to train as a Wren in the seventies. Despite the Navy’s disapproval, she agreed to marry him. Little did she realise what would be involved, once she moved to Iran and had to accept the authority of her father-in-law. The family’s interpretation of Islam and Sharia law meant severe restrictions both on her movements and what she could say. All eye contact with men, any showing of flesh, was forbidden. The chador had to be worn. She was in Iran when the Shah was toppled and Ayotallah Khomeini introduced even stricter interpretation of Islam. It was then that she escaped and eventually ended her marriage. Nearly 50 years on, she is happy to share her experiences, good and bad, and hopes her talks will help people understand Muslim culture better.