Book early for SSAFA Sussex’s Winter Concert

The Sussex branch of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity will hold its annual Winter Concert on Tuesday, November 18 at the Chequer Mead Theatre in East Grinstead.

Inaugurated by the late Lieutenant Colonel Tom Major, of the Royal Artillery 35 years ago, the Winter Concert has since been carried on by his daughter, Pat Kirkham, a long-time – 48 years – volunteer for SSAFA Sussex. With its mix of seasonal classics, big band hits, and more, this evergreen event has become a local tradition and heralds the countdown to Christmas.

This year's concert will feature the talents of the Band of The Irish Guards, known for its vibrant and diverse musical repertoire, and it is set to be a sure-fire sell-out.

Funds raised from the concert will go towards the life-changing and sometimes life-saving work of SSAFA’s Sussex branch, helping those who have served or are serving in the military, as well as their families, during times of hardship regardless of rank or regiment, ship or squadron.

Pat said: “We’d be so happy for the people of East Grinstead, elsewhere in Sussex, and beyond the county borders to come to this wonderful annual concert, because the support of the community is essential to our work.

“While an enjoyable event that raises funds, it also raises awareness of the help some in the Armed Forces community need and SSAFA Sussex’s role in providing that assistance, just as the branch has done for decades, and that SSAFA as a whole has done for 140 years.”

Tickets are priced at £30 (£29 for those over 60) inclusive of booking fees and can be bought directly from the Chequer Mead Theatre by telephoning 01342 302000 or emailing [email protected].

Pat added: “Tickets always sell out fast, so book early for this wonderful concert, and we look forward to seeing you on November 18.”

Doors open 7pm for a 7.30pm sharp start at Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, RH19 3BS.