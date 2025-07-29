Alternatives to austerity explored in topical new book

A timely new book by University of Chichester academic, Dr Bruno De Oliveira, offers a concise, accessible and fiercely critical overview of austerity, not only as a budgetary strategy, but as a political and ideological project that has reshaped economies, dismantled welfare states, and deepened structural injustice worldwide.

In Austerity (Routledge, 2025), Dr De Oliveira, Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Chichester, goes beyond budget cuts and dismantling of public services to consider austerity as a profound ideological shift that has reconfigured modern economies and societies. It illuminates the human cost of fiscal austerity, examining its impact on the welfare system, social unrest, crime and justice and on public health outcomes.

Austerity is a concise, accessible overview of austerity policies, their impact on society, and possible alternatives for more just and equitable economic policies. Drawing on a range of global case studies, it encourages critical analysis of the core principles and theories of austerity.

“Austerity is not neutral. It is not inevitable. It is a political choice that shifts the burden of economic crisis onto the shoulders of the already marginalised,” says De Oliveira. “This book is about reclaiming the language of justice, and showing that alternatives are not only possible, they are a must.”

The book also explores alternatives to austerity, presenting concrete alternatives that prioritise social investment and economic justice and showcasing examples of resistance, advocacy, and activism.