Animal Tales For Today is new book from Henfield author

Michael Heal

A former teacher of English and a journalist on national titles, Michael says the book is targeted at children in the age range five to eight years.

“It introduces them to a fascinating selection of characters from the animal kingdom whose exploits will entertain, surprise, charm, inform and amuse. Written in verse, it is enhanced throughout by eye-catching full-colour original illustrations that bring out both the narrative and character of the animals portrayed – as well as including some little-known aspects of the behaviour of some of our popular species. The book is a celebration of the wonders of the animal world and is one that children will love to read and share with family members and friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael explained: “It began as original bed-time stories for my daughter Zara who was at primary school.

"She told her teachers about it and I was asked to visit her school and read them to a few of the classes there. It was very well received. It remained as a work in progress for some time until Covid-19 kept us all isolated. I used the time to refine the work and to find an illustrator who I felt confident could reflect the narrative and character of the animals portrayed. I did research on all the animals introduced in the book to find out some quirky, little-known, natural history facts about them which would surprise and intrigue the reader. The book also uses personification to bring out some reassuring elements of growing up. There are also environmental elements introduced in a sympathetic way.