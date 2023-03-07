Spokesman Tony Flood said: “A Place Called Home is set in the fictional seaside town of Cliffehaven and revolves around the family who live in Beach View Boarding House. It is now 1946, the war is over and those who have spent years fighting behind enemy lines are finally home. Peggy Reilly is delighted that her husband Jim is safely back from Burma, but after the horrors he’s endured, adjusting to life at Beach View will not be easy. Can he and Peggy find a way through? Meanwhile, evacuee Ruby Clark has much to contend with when her estranged mother turns up after having completed a lengthy prison sentence. There is huge heartache still to come for Ruby, and she will need her Beach View family more than ever. Will the sanctuary of home give them each the strength they need to face the challenges ahead?”