Brighton author writes new take on the story of the Beatles.
Far from your typical dystopian novel, this exciting new author delivers a gentle and often humorous exploration of faith, belief and the power of music to transform society. Published at a time when the world seems increasingly divided, this novel treats readers to an optimistic vision of how society can be rebuilt on understanding, love and reconnection.
The first of four books the author is planning on The Beatles, this first volume is irreverent, thought-provoking, and unexpectedly heartwarming. And with its gripping reworking of the ‘miracle’ which was four young guys from Liverpool, Love Them Do is a transformational read that will pique the interest of Beatle fans, philosophy enthusiasts and all those who believe in the power of music.
Ian Croskell lives in Brighton and is currently working on the next book in his series – The Word – The Second Book of the Beatles.