Brighton author writes new take on the story of the Beatles.

Set centuries after devastating wars and global plagues, Ian Croskell’s Love Them Do imagines a society that has turned to the teachings of The Beatles into its sole spiritual guide. With the lyrics from iconic songs like Let It Be and Come Together having evolved into sacred texts, and the Fab Four's philosophy of love, unity, and creativity the foundation for an entirely new way of life, this groundbreaking novel puts pop culture at the centre of humanity’s hopes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Far from your typical dystopian novel, this exciting new author delivers a gentle and often humorous exploration of faith, belief and the power of music to transform society. Published at a time when the world seems increasingly divided, this novel treats readers to an optimistic vision of how society can be rebuilt on understanding, love and reconnection.

The first of four books the author is planning on The Beatles, this first volume is irreverent, thought-provoking, and unexpectedly heartwarming. And with its gripping reworking of the ‘miracle’ which was four young guys from Liverpool, Love Them Do is a transformational read that will pique the interest of Beatle fans, philosophy enthusiasts and all those who believe in the power of music.

Ian Croskell lives in Brighton and is currently working on the next book in his series – The Word – The Second Book of the Beatles.