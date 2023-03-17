Brighton talents Patrice Lawrence and Joe Todd-Stanton on shortlist for The Yoto Carnegies 2023 Awards

Brighton-based author Patrice Lawrence features on the all-female shortlist for the prestigious Yoto Carnegie Medal for Writing for her novella Needle; alongside Brighton-based illustrator Joe Todd-Stanton who is shortlisted for the prestigious Yoto Carnegie Medal for Illustration for his work in The Comet.

Author Patrice Lawrence

The UK’s longest running and best-loved book awards for children and young people, The Yoto Carnegies, today announced their 2023 shortlists.

The Yoto Carnegie Medal for Writing sees an all-female shortlist dominated by YA fiction, featuring first time shortlistings for critically acclaimed authors Jessie Burton, Patrice Lawrence, Sita Brahmachari and Manon Steffan Ros.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2023 marks first shortlistings for three small presses Little Island, Firefly Press and UCLan Publishing, as Bloomsbury Children’s Books dominates with three titles.

Needle by Patrice Lawrence

The shortlists include three previous winners; for the Medal for Writing, Katya Balen (2022) and Ruta Sepetys (2017), and Levi Pinfold for the Medal for Illustration (2013), alongside one debut title on each shortlist by Louise Finch and Flora Delargy respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shortlist for the Yoto Carnegie Medal for Illustration features a diverse and bold range of illustrative and artistic styles, from a manga-inspired graphic novel, to traditional Chinese paper-cutting, from sharp, simple ink drawings to expansive watercolours.

Strength of voice and originality of narrative style is celebrated, with many of the stories portraying inspirational characters or figures from real life overcoming adversity and finding strength in community and personal relationships.

The Yoto Carnegies celebrate outstanding achievement in children’s writing and illustration and are unique in being judged by children’s and youth librarians, with the respective Shadowers’ Choice Medals voted for by children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illustrator Joe Todd-Stanton

Thirteen books have been shortlisted in total; seven for the Carnegie Medal for Writing and six for the Carnegie Medal for Illustration. The 31 longlisted titles were whittled down by the expert judging panel, which includes 12 librarians from CILIP: the library and information association’s Youth Libraries Group.

The 2023 Yoto Carnegie Medal for Writing shortlist is (alphabetical by author surname):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Authors L-R from top in alphabetical order by surname

• The Light in Everything by Katya Balen (Bloomsbury Children’s Books)• When Shadows Fall by Sita Brahmachari, illustrated by Natalie Sirett (Little Tiger)• Medusa by Jessie Burton, illustrated by Olivia Lomenech Gill (Bloomsbury Children’s Books)• The Eternal Return of Clara Hart by Louise Finch (Little Island)• Needle by Patrice Lawrence (Barrington Stoke)• I Must Betray You by Ruta Sepetys (Hodder Children’s Books)• The Blue Book of Nebo by Manon Steffan Ros (Firefly Press)The 2023 Yoto Carnegie Medal for Illustration shortlist is (alphabetical by illustrator surname):Illustrators L-R from top in alphabetical order by surname• Rescuing Titanic illustrated and written by Flora Delargy (Wide Eyed Editions)• Alte Zachen: Old Things illustrated by Benjamin Phillips, written by Ziggy Hanaor (Cicada Books)• The Worlds We Leave Behind illustrated by Levi Pinfold, written by A. F. Harrold (Bloomsbury Children’s Books)• The Visible Sounds illustrated by Yu Rong, written by Yin Jianling (UCLan Publishing)• The Comet illustrated and written by Joe Todd-Stanton (Flying Eye Books)• Saving Sorya: Chang and the Sun Bear illustrated by Jeet Zdung, written by Trang Nguyen (Kingfisher)

The Comet, illustrated by Joe Todd-Stanton

Janet Noble, Chair of Judges for The Yoto Carnegies 2023, said: "This year's shortlists clearly demonstrate that authors, illustrators and publishers are continuing to create outstanding books for children and young people that represent a wide range of identities, helping to ensure the diversity of experiences across the UK is reflected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stories of bravery, compassion and community are told authentically and sensitively in a range of distinctive written and illustrative styles, with fantastic debuts taking pride of place alongside well-known names.

"We're sure shadowing groups across the country will share our excitement in reading and discussing these superb books in the coming months, and we wish them luck in choosing their winners - we know it's not going to be an easy decision!