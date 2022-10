The play, like the film and novella before it, follows Andy Dufresne, a banker handed a double life sentence for the brutal murder of his wife and her lover and now incarcerated in the notorious Shawshank penitentiary.Unflinching in his protests of his innocence, Andy strikes up an unlikely friendship with the prison fixer Red, and things take a slight turn for the better. However, when Warden Stammas decides to bully Andy into subservience and exploit his talents for accountancy, a desperate plan is quietly hatched…

“A novella is a short novel, and when I was young and doing O level English, it was always great when we were doing a novella,” Ben recalls. “It was always a couple of hundred pages shorter than a novel! But I think we all read this one, just to try to get a sense of what Stephen King was aiming at and to pick up on his world, this incarcerated world, a brutal place where words like hope and faith and redemption come up. But I think the interesting thing about my character is that he is clear that he is guilty,” says Ben, who boasts a 30-year stage career including productions at The RSC and the Royal Court. “Red is a double-murderer. When we meet him, he has already done 20 years of his time, and I think he has mellowed. One of the lines I have to say is that the judge was right and that he was as guilty as hell. Once you accept your guilt, it makes your life a lot easier. He fixed the brakes on his wife’s car because his wife had been playing around, but what he doesn’t know is that his wife has taken her neighbour for a ride with a child. They all get slaughtered, and it weighs heavily on him.”