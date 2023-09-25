Celebrating National Poetry Day in Chichester

Chichester Library and the South Downs Poetry Festival are joining forces to celebrate National Poetry Day with a reading by SDPF director Barry Smith and a guest appearance by author Simon Brett who lives near Arundel.

Simon Brett (contributed pic)

On Thursday, October 5, at 7p m at Chichester Library, Barry will launch his new poetry collection, Reeling and Writhing (Dempsey and Windle). Local writers get the chance to read their own poems after the interval when a complimentary glass of wine or soft drink will be served.

Simon Brett will introduce proceedings, drawing on his store of entertaining anecdotes gained from a life spent writing novels and working in TV and radio production with the BBC. As well as the Fethering mysteries, the Mrs Pargeter novels and the Charles Paris detective series, he is the author of the radio and television series After Henry. In 2014, he was awarded the Crime Writers’ Association’s prestigious Diamond Dagger for sustained excellence and contribution to crime writing. Bill Nighy, Willie Rushton and Michael Caine have all starred in film/TV/radio adaptations of his work.

Barry Smith’s new book follows his successful debut, Performance Rites (Waterloo Press), which has been hailed as ‘a masterpiece’ by both Acumen Literary Review and Sentinel Literary Quarterly. Spinning off ideas and themes suggested by Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice books, Reeling and Writhing offers a retrospective of Barry Smith’s poetry from the 60s right up to the 20s.

Barry said: “My new collection brings together poems written over several decades as well as poems written this year – for example my response to the wonderful Sussex Landscape exhibition recently held at Pallant House Gallery. My poem on the pandemic, The Masks of Anarchy, ends the book. I was delighted that this poem was shortlisted for the Culture Matters Bread & Roses Award and equally delighted that my new collection has been nominated for the 2023 T S Eliot Prize.

“The title, Reeling and Writhing, comes from a speech by the Mock Turtle in Alice in Wonderland, who goes on to talk of Mystery – ancient and modern and I think that description fits my poems very well. I write about nature and ecology, historical events and personal experiences. The central section of the book includes song lyrics written for my theatre productions of Alice, The Country of the Blind and The Mysteries, all staged in Chichester.”