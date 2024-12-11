Chichester academics co-author book on contemporary issues in childhood

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A book exploring contemporary issues in childhood and early years – such as childhood in the digital age and the global refugee crisis – has been co-authored by 14 academics from the University of Chichester.

The book, Contemporary Issues and the 21st Century Child, was co-edited by Dr Andre Kurowski and Dr Sandra Lyndon, and explores latest developments and key issues in early years.

Chapters include The Digital Child, Childhood and Crime, The Global Refugee Crisis and Working Therapeutically with Children.

Academics from across the University’s childhood, education, psychology and counselling departments contributed to the book, which introduces readers to a range of issues which impact upon childhood today.

Dr Sandra Lyndon celebrated the publication of Contemporary Issues and the 21st Century Child

The book, published by Sage, is described as essential reading for any Early Years or Early Childhood Studies student.

Dr Lyndon, Reader in Childhood and Social Policy, said: “We are all academics working at the University of Chichester, and have worked with children and young people across a wide range of fields including play therapy, educational psychology, education, early years and social work.

“We really wanted a book which spoke to a wide audience of students, professionals and academics, but also covered topics which are rarely covered in contemporary literature.”

