Chichester academics co-author book on contemporary issues in childhood
The book, Contemporary Issues and the 21st Century Child, was co-edited by Dr Andre Kurowski and Dr Sandra Lyndon, and explores latest developments and key issues in early years.
Chapters include The Digital Child, Childhood and Crime, The Global Refugee Crisis and Working Therapeutically with Children.
Academics from across the University’s childhood, education, psychology and counselling departments contributed to the book, which introduces readers to a range of issues which impact upon childhood today.
The book, published by Sage, is described as essential reading for any Early Years or Early Childhood Studies student.
Dr Lyndon, Reader in Childhood and Social Policy, said: “We are all academics working at the University of Chichester, and have worked with children and young people across a wide range of fields including play therapy, educational psychology, education, early years and social work.
“We really wanted a book which spoke to a wide audience of students, professionals and academics, but also covered topics which are rarely covered in contemporary literature.”
