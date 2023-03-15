Chichester-born E J Wood launches The Landon Mysteries

The Kidnapper's Word is book one in The Landon Mysteries, published by Black Cat Books and written by Chichester-born E J Wood (£1.99 Kindle, £7.99 paperback)

Emma, who currently lives in Spain, said: “The Kidnapper’s Word is my fourth published book. I had a break after publishing my first book Beyond the Pale; it took me four years to get back into the swing of things, not to mention the courage. The publishing industry can be both kind and cruel. I really wanted to go back to my roots. I’ve always been interested in history, so combining both history and my origins seemed like a great idea.

"As for the idea of the book itself, I always wanted to write books that people can learn something from so I like to include a lot of fact interspersed throughout the story. I feel it gives it a sense of realism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Kidnapper’s Word introduces us to an unlikely duo, DCI Clarence Landon and DI Tenley Burke. Landon has recently moved to Sussex, traveling to and from his work in London. However, the disappearance of his step-daughter Emily is a case a little too close to home. I’ve always grown up loving crime fiction, and a good starting point is deciding where I want my books to take place. My books are aimed at crime buffs, those that enjoy a good gory scene, a whodunit premise or readers that are waiting for that shocking ending.”

E J Wood ©Colin Spencer

The Kidnapper’s Word is book one of The Landon Mysteries: “I hope to have book two out soon. It’s the first series I’ve written so there have been some challenges. No doubt, I’ve still a lot to learn. If you include my short story, The Kidnapper’s Word is my fourth published book. Book five coming soon, fingers crossed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My other books include Amalie, a historical crime. I really enjoyed writing this character because she’s an assassin born from the ashes of Auschwitz. Amalie has been described as violently hilarious and I love that term.

"She's definitely my favourite character so far; she’s just so wild, and readers are torn between whether she’s a victim or a serial killer.”

• North Mundham author Martyn Bradley has recently enjoyed a month’s tour of South Africa where his book The Ralph Story has been creating quite a stir, he says. The book, which tells the story of Martyn’s 50 year search for his birth family, was published in the UK in March the year before last. It is still selling consistently well here but it is in South Africa that the book has really taken off. Bookshop events, talks and signings were held in several towns and cities around SA including Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and Graaff-Rienet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My sisters had arranged these to follow on from the local newspapers’ coverage so most events were very full. Grandfather was very well-known in SA, being the governor of the Healdtown mission school attended by most of the original ANC greats, including Nelson Mandela, so that added to the general interest in the story as well. The book has cropped up in most of the bookshops’ South African history and interest sections which at the moment, luckily, is very popular.”

The Ralph Story: My Search for the Lady of Shalott is published by Wellington Books, £8.99 paperback, £2.99 Kindle, from Amazon etc