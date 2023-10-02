Chichester High School for Boys Grasshoppers Rugby Football Club 1994 – 2005 book launch

The years rolled back as former Chichester High School for Boys pupils/players, parents and teachers/coaches gathered on Friday 29th of September 2023 at Chichester Rugby Club. This was the book launch, by Joe Launchbury (England, Wasps and now Harlequins), of the history of The Grasshoppers RFC 1944-2005 written by Andy Turner, highly respected rugby coach and teacher.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The book was sponsored by Henry Adams, Apuldram Roses, NJS Group, JBA Architecture, Seaman Partnership Ltd and Paul Hillier, with all proceeds going to MND Association and The Bob Willis Fund for Prostate Cancer Screening.

What an occasion it was as old friendships were rekindled, past glories remembered and/or embellished, and recognition given to the achievements of not just The Grasshoppers but also to Andy Turner. Andy’s book charts the accomplishments of The Grasshoppers over the years, the representative honours and the 1993-4 Daily Mail Cup run and subsequently becoming Rugby World Magazine’s School of the Year. The opportunities that rugby gives to people of all shapes and sizes and all backgrounds, to be a part of a team comes over in the book and was underlined in the Q and A session with Joe Launchbury and Andy Turner, chaired by Ian Davies (current Director of Rugby Christ's Hospital). One wonders if the same opportunities to learn life skills as part of a team, whether in sport, music or drama, still exists today in schools?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Launchbury charted his rugby timeline and success underlining the crucial role that Andy Turner played in supporting and encouraging him as coach and mentor firstly at Christ’s Hospital, and then after leaving the Harlequins Academy, his move to Worthing RFC and subsequently to Wasps with the England honours that then followed. Joe’s answers clearly underlined the benefits he had gained from playing rugby, the development of a player lacking confidence in his own ability to one that held his own and more on the field and captained Wasps. He answered questions clearly and succinctly, paying particular interest in the questions asked by the youngsters in the room. He also talked about his interest in coaching younger players in the future.

Joe Launchbury, Andy Turner, Ian Davies.

The evening was about the history of Chichester High School for Boys Grasshoppers RFC, one of the few successful state school rugby sides. It was also about Andy Turner and the enormous contribution he has made to rugby and specifically in Sussex. Andy was Head of Physical Education at Chichester High School and subsequently Director of Sport from 1974 to 2005. From 2007 to 2016 he was Director of Rugby at Christ’s Hospital School. Outside school he oversaw the Sussex U18s from 1976 -1990. He also coached the Sussex Men’s XV and U20s XV in the County Championships. At the same time, he was lead coach at the Harlequins Sussex Academy. In 2021 he was awarded Honorary Life Membership of the Sussex RFU. The tributes in the book underline all that Andy has done to enable hundreds of people to enjoy all the benefits of this great sport.