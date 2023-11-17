Colourful characters in Dickens one-man show

Colin Stepney, churchwarden at St Leonard’s, said it was a fundraising event for St Leonard’s Church which needs a new roof amongst other things. The night will be a faithful and humorous re-enactment of the theatrical episodes from The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby at St Nicholas Church, London Road, Arundel starting at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm) on Saturday, November 25. Tickets: adults £15; children £10. Book tickets online at www.stleonard.uk or at St Nicholas Parish Office on 01903 882262 Tues-Friday 10am-2.30pm or email [email protected]

Born and brought up in Carmarthen, South Wales, Mansel David gained a double BA honours degree in drama and English at the University of Bristol, before training as an actor at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, and has worked as a professional actor in theatre, television and radio since graduating in 1976. West End Theatre work has included plays by Tom Stoppard, Michael Frayn, Angela Huth, Royce Ryton and Ray Cooney, with stars such as Felicity Kendal, Roger Rees, Paul Eddington, Leslie Phillips, June Whitfield, Dame Celia Johnson and Sir Ralph Richardson. Television work has included several situation comedies, including Yes, Prime Minister with Sir Nigel Hawthorn and The Magnificent Evans with Ronnie Barker. For most of the 90s, Mansel worked as a founder-member of the Pyramid Theatre Company, specialising in issue-based theatre and touring throughout the British Isles and Ireland; and also performed David Rowe’s A House of Leaves, another one-man show, based on the life of the great medieval Welsh poet, Dafydd Ap Gwilym, which toured throughout Wales in 1995 and later to Scotland, Ireland, California and Texas. Crummles adapted by Mansel, premiered with an American tour in autumn 2000, and then for over a decade toured to the States annually,