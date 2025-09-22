Cowdray’s newly launched cookbook ‘Seasons: A Taste of Cowdray’ is overflowing with enticing recipes inspired by nature, a love of the land and seasonal dining

Cowdray’s newly launched cookbook ‘Seasons, A Taste of Cowdray’ is designed to reflect the seasons and the rhythm of nature offering a unique insight into a rural, country Estate, its local producers and those that manage the land.

With over 100 carefully crafted recipes, each chapter follows the seasons inviting you to cook in harmony with nature all grounded in the Cowdray ethos of nourishment, simplicity and seasonal beauty using carefully selected, flavoursome ingredients.

Lord Cowdray, whose family has owned the Estate for four generations, said: “We are delighted to launch ‘Seasons: A Taste of Cowdray’ and hope you enjoy learning more about the landscape, the produce and most importantly the people.

“These recipes carry stories of the Estate and are designed to be a reminder that food tastes best when it is grown slowly, harvested gently and shared generously. Whether you’re cooking for many or preparing something for yourself, we hope you feel inspired by the joy of seasonal living and have fun cooking in your kitchen.”

Seasons A Taste of Cowdray is now available from the Farm Shop, Lifestyle and online.

Recipes include tempting mouthfuls to more lavish roast meats as well as grilled vegetables, gloriously dressed salads and sumptuous puddings. From a light, vibrant summer Nutbourne Tomato salad, a flavourful spring herb-crusted lamb rack, a hearty venison wellington in winter to an autumnal apple and filo pastry pie, all of which showcase local ingredients.

The cookbook is also filled with delicious sauces, dips and dressings which elevate simple dishes bringing a complexity of tastes to the table.

Alongside the easy to follow yet delicious recipes, the cookbook offers a window into the workings of local producers such as Ed’s Veg, Nutbourne Tomatoes and Slade Farm Asparagus as well as food directly from the Estate including award-winning venison, lamb, Wagyu and Aberdeen Angus beef, apples and honey.

There are also fascinating interviews with the Estate forager, gamekeeper, deer manager and others revealing the inner workings of the 16,000-acre Estate located in the South Downs National Park.

Tips on keeping a well-stocked yet uncluttered pantry, what to pack in the perfect picnic, ideal to enjoy while watching world-class polo at Cowdray, as well as advice from the award-winning local wine producer Gusbourne on the best wine to accompany various recipes are also included in the cookbook.

‘Seasons: A Taste of Cowdray’ is available from Cowdray Lifestyle and the Farm Shop and online.

To find out more, please visit: www.cowdray.co.uk/events/seasons-a-taste-of-cowdray-cookbook/