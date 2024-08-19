Crowbough-born award-winning animal artist launches new children's book

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nervous Nora and the Runaway Jello is beautiful new Childrens book launched this week.

The story is about when everyone goes home at the end of the day and the gates of Hullabaloo Zoo close, the animals have some very interesting adventures.

When Nervous Nora the elephant makes a giant red Jello for Gerald the giraffe’s birthday party, she has no idea it is going to go on the run.

As she chases after the escaped dessert, she must confront her biggest fear and may learn how not to be nervous anymore!

Book Cover.

The drawings and illustrations in the book takes the reader on a tour of the animal kingdoms and they are beautifully presented.

About the author

Guy Hobbs was born in Crowborough but now lives in Newfoundland, Canada. Encouraged by his parents, he has had a lifelong love of animals and nature and has been inspired to both write about and paint the natural world. Guy has previously illustrated another children’s book and is an award winning animal artist. This book is his first launch as a complete book project.

After his wife, Kerry (the brains of the outfit), asked the question “What do the animals get up to when the zoo closes?” the Hullabaloo Zoo series was born.

Supervised by his studio manager, Charlie the dog, Hobbs is having a lot of fun creating these adventures and hopes you will have as much fun reading them.

The book is available to purchase on Amazon and for kindle at: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DC5LZYMN