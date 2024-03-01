Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Benjamin Compson, from Uckfield, has previously worked for the BBC and ITV. Currently living in Amsterdam, he loves to create new worlds through his writing.

Benjamin said: “I have attended many meditation retreats, often in beautiful, serene and idyllic places. I found these outwardly peaceful settings an interesting contrast to the inner turmoil that participants can sometimes experience when on a retreat. This, along with some personal experience of mental health struggles following a burnout, is what inspired me to write this novel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I felt having a male character dealing with inner struggles while in an unorthodox environment would be relatable, especially in showing the confusion one can experience when suffering mental health issues and the self-doubt that comes from wondering if the issue is with you or ‘them’ – or both?”

East Sussex author Benjamin Compson debuts his psychological thriller while highlighting mental health. Image: Benjamin Compson

Benjamin’s debut novel The Retreat was release January 28: In the wake of burnout, mental health struggles and a painful breakup, twenty-something Max is feeling lost and seeking solace. He is persuaded by a friend to visit an isolated meditation retreat nestled in the serene French countryside.