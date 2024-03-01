East Sussex author Benjamin Compson debuts his psychological thriller while highlighting mental health
Benjamin Compson, from Uckfield, has previously worked for the BBC and ITV. Currently living in Amsterdam, he loves to create new worlds through his writing.
Benjamin said: “I have attended many meditation retreats, often in beautiful, serene and idyllic places. I found these outwardly peaceful settings an interesting contrast to the inner turmoil that participants can sometimes experience when on a retreat. This, along with some personal experience of mental health struggles following a burnout, is what inspired me to write this novel.
"I felt having a male character dealing with inner struggles while in an unorthodox environment would be relatable, especially in showing the confusion one can experience when suffering mental health issues and the self-doubt that comes from wondering if the issue is with you or ‘them’ – or both?”
Benjamin’s debut novel The Retreat was release January 28: In the wake of burnout, mental health struggles and a painful breakup, twenty-something Max is feeling lost and seeking solace. He is persuaded by a friend to visit an isolated meditation retreat nestled in the serene French countryside.
At first the retreat seems idyllic, but as the week unfolds, Max’s intuition alerts him that something is not right. Why do the staff act so strangely? Why is there a curfew? What are the mysterious noises in the woods at night? As his stay progresses, Max gradually uncovers the retreat’s chilling truth – something that contradicts its façade of serenity and peace.