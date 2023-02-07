Uckfield author Evelyn Foster is in print with Garden Of The Good Folk, published by the independent Sussex publisher Country Books, in association with Ashridge Press (£7.99, available from Amazon or Country Books on www.countrybooks.biz).

Evelyn Foster

Evelyn said: “The book is all about elves and I've decided to give a large slice of the proceeds from it to a charity that make therapeutic gardens for children.

"I also hope to help children fall in love with gardens, gardening and the outdoors in general. Many are worried that children are lacking this at present, and children who garden have been shown to have better physical and mental health. As the old proverb has it: ' He who plants a garden plants happiness!’ It also hopes to give children a real love of nature and the countryside as well as the motivation to protect it.

“I wrote the book in a writing cabin in my rural garden which has changing coloured lights, a star display, lanterns and fairy ornaments so is very magical indeed. I am currently writing a sequel.

“I've worked as author, actress and storyteller including performing plays in parks and gardens. I have read to the blind, done outdoor drama with disabled children, spoken on fairy tales at the Royal Festival Hall, have run myth and legend workshops at the British Museum and played an alarming amount of fairy godmothers!

“There is a video of me reading a short extract from the book on YouTube –

"Everything I produce is from my own imagination. I've always found that stories, as well as giving pleasure, help with many of life's dilemmas. I write because I have always wanted to help inspire the next generation to help make a better society.

“Each magic kingdom is a mirror held up to the real world. Stories show that with kindness, courtesy and care for the environment one can 'come into one's kingdom.’ My inspiration comes from a word said here, some beauty glimpsed there ... and from the Sussex countryside.