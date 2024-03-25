Eastbourne author publishes first book

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The book is a story of a young girl found drowning in the mud on an East Anglian Marsh, by an old lady.

Marnie an Albanian refugee, never has time to settle, before disaster strikes. Taken in by a new family, until the council come stalking, and when she inherits some money, so do the Albanian Mafia looking for repayment of her father’s loan, he paid to the people smugglers.

Running away, she is sold into slavery. Escaping she finds another family to live with. Hoping for a settled life away from her beginnings here, but her debt is not forgotten.

This is a story, of love, loss and the cheapness of human life, as traded by people smugglers, and the need for people to get out of poverty. It shows peoples need for love, both to give it and receive it, and the lengths they will go to help each other, bound by that emotion.

It is a touching story, of humour, sadness , love and yet tinged by the cruelty of the real world today.

Author Robin Disney, a retired engineer, has travelled the world in less safe times and places. Having been helped in precarious situations and seen the kindness of people who endangered themselves to assist him, he developed an appreciation for the compassion and goodness that often lies at the core of humanity.

His work which entailed travelling the world, led him to meet people around the globe, reinforcing his belief that deep down, we are all the same.

Having been arrested, and even targeted by assassins in various countries, Robin can hopefully convey some of the emotions evoked when confronting life’s difficulties.

With a passion for literature and great admiration for the classic iconic writers, he felt compelled to try his own hand at writing, purely for personal fulfilment.